Death Toll Rises To 261 In The Balasore Train Accident: South Eastern Railway

Balasore: As per the information received till now, there are 261 casualties. Injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro informs South Eastern Railway.

Reportedly, two passenger trains — Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express— and a goods train were involved in an accident that was triggered by a derailment.

The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.