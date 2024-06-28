Death Toll Reaches Three in Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

Following the Delhi Airport roof collapse, the death toll has now reached three. Flight departures from Terminal 1 have been suspended until 2 pm.

The Civil Aviation Minister issued a statement on the canopy collapse at Delhi Airport’s Terminal-1:

“Our immediate priority was safely evacuating all passengers. Experts will thoroughly examine the terminal’s structure to ensure safety. We are committed to compensating the family of the deceased and the injured. PM Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has assured full support.”