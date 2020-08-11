Death toll in Odisha due to COVID19 rises to 296 as 10 more patients succumb to the virus in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 10 more COVID19 deaths in Odisha today, total death toll reached at 296. 3 from Ganjam district, 3 from Khordha, 1 each from Sundargarh, Puri, Balasore & Rayagada.

Demise of Ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 72-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 64-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 52-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. An 80-year old male of Khordha who was also suffering from Hypertension, Bronchial asthma, Benign Hyperplasia of Prostate, Old Cerebro Vascular Accident.

5. A 55-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 26-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

7. A 57-year old female of Sundergarh.

8. A 58-year old male of Balasore who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension .

9. A 56-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

10. A 47-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1341 new COVID19 cases Today. Total case tally increases to 48796. 818 new cases detected from quarantine centres while 523 are local contacts. Highest 23,035 COVID19 tests conducted in Odisha in last 24 hours.

