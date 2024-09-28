Kathmandu: The death toll in Nepal’s floods and landslides has risen to 66, with over 35 injured and 79 still missing. The disaster has inundated 195 houses, while 2,860 people have been rescued.

Incessant rainfall for the past few days in Nepal has increased the water level in almost all the rivers from Arun in Sankhuwasabha in the east to Banaganga in Kapilvastu in the west to a danger level. River Arun, Dudhkoshi, Sunkoshi, Bagmati, Narayani, Tinau, and Banganga and their tributaries have crossed the warning level, and some have crossed the danger level. With continuous rain in the catchment area of all these rivers, the water level is expected to rise further.

Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecasted more heavy rain for the next 24 hours. As a result, one and all have been not to go on unnecessary journeys and to exercise caution to stay safe.

Sluice gates of the reservoir of the Kulekhani I hydropower project in Makwanpur’s Indrasarovar Rural Municipality have been opened after the reservoir was full of rainwater. The gates were opened this morning. As a result, the water flowing from the dam is likely to affect the rural municipalities of Bhimphedi, Indrasarovar, and Bagmati.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office Makwanpur has appealed to the people living in the lower coastal areas below Kulekhani to be on high alert and directed security personnel and volunteers to be on high alert as there is a possibility of sudden flooding in the settlements along the Bagmati River from Kulekhani Dam to Sisneri.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Saptakoshi River reached a dangerous level, and all 56 sluice gates of the Koshi barrage have been opened. The water level in the river has been continuously monitored since the eastern region has received very heavy rainfall for the past few days.

As many as 58 houses have been swept away by rain-triggered floods at Sisneri and Khanikhet in Makawanpur district. Nepal police and Nepal Armed Police Force are carrying out rescue operations in Nakhu, Tripureshwar Bansi Ghat, Thimi Kausaltar, and Kuleshor areas in Kathmandu Valley. Those residing in high-risk areas of flood and inundation have been relocated to safer places. Landslides following the incessant rainfall have disrupted the Hetauda-Kathmandu road, Kulekhani-Phakhel-Kathmandu road, Tribhuvan Highway, and Kulekhani-Mata Tirtha-Kathmandu road section.

Efforts are underway to remove landslide debris to resume vehicular movement. Security agencies have been kept on high alert considering the potential risk of monsoon rain-induced disasters such as landslides, floods, and inundations, among others.