Gujarat: Death toll in Morbi bridge collapse tragedy climbs to 120. A cable bridge over Machchhu river collapsed in Morbi city this evening. Several people are feared injured. Nearly 100 people are suspected to have fallen in the River. Around 400 people were on the bridge at the time of mishap. The bridge was reopened only five days ago after the renovation. Our correspondent reports that the rescue operations is underway. Further details are awaited.

Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations: Gujarat Information Department.

Prime Minister’s Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. SDRF and Police are already at the site. Cases under section 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge: HM Harsh Sanghavi.

Union Home Minister @AmitShah speaks to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on the accident in Morbi area of the state. Expressing grief over the mishap, Home Minister says, he is deeply saddened by the accident.