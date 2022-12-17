Death toll in Bihar Hooch tragedy rises to 82

The death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy has risen to 82. Maximum 74 deaths have been reported from Saran district as 16 more people succumbed to the consumption of spurious liquor in the district.

Five people died in Siwan district, while two died in Begúsarai district. Deaths due to hooch tragedy is spreading in new areas of the state. 25 people have lost their eyesight. The casualties are likely to go up further as 30 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. 12 of them are in serious condition.

In view of high tragedy the state government has ordered to inquire into the seized spirit in all police stations of the state .

Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha demanded judicial inquiry into the hooch tragedy besides compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to Bihar Government over the tragedy. Taking suo moto cognizance of media reports, the NHRC has asked the state government for a detailed report regarding the matter at the earliest.

The commission sought details including the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the hospitalized victims and compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved families.

NHRC has also underlined the failure of the State Government to implement its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of illicit liquor in Bihar since April, 2016.

Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena said 213 persons have been arrested so far in this connection.