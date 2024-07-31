Kochi: Death toll climbs to 143 in Wayanad landslide tragedy, rescue operation underway. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that 93 bodies have been recovered and 128 people have been injured after massive landslides hit hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

He further said that 3,069 people are in 45 relief camps in Wayanad alone, and five ministers are coordinating the efforts of the relief and rescue operations.

Addressing the press conference, Vijayan said, “The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered assistance after 93 people died and 128 were injured following massive landslides in Wayanad.

The chief minister said that the state government has arranged the best possible treatment for the injured, adding that several people are still trapped under the debris and rescue operations are underway.

“Many people are still trapped under the debris. We have opened 45 relief camps in Wayanad and a total of 118 camps across the state, accommodating 5,531 people. The fire force, NDRF, and police are working together. Various divisions of the Army and Navy are coordinating the rescue operations,” he added.

The Kerala government has declared official mourning in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000. “Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there,” PM Modi said on X earlier on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and former MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured all possible assistance. “I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts,” Gandhi posted on X.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said that the landslides occurred around 3:49 AM on Tuesday in the Meppadi area. The India Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rain throughout the day.