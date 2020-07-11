DDG (Fy Science) Dr J.K.Jena launched ICAR-CIFA’s WhatsApp Helpline on National Fish Farmers Day Virtual Meet

Bhubaneswar: To cope up with the New-Normal of Covid19 era, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture conducted the 20th National Fish Farmers’ Day in a Virtual mode as a Farmer-Scientists Interaction. Dr Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the participants and briefed the importance of fish farmers day and CIFA’s contributions in the freshwater aquaculture sector. Dr J.K.Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science) addressed the virtual event as chief guest and explained how the fisheries institutes are extending the technical help to farmers and fishers of the country during the Covid-19 lockdown. He motivated the scientists to reorient the research strategies to come out with solutions for the farmers to mitigate the pandemic situation. The DDG launched and dedicated a WhatsApp & email helpline for the farmers. (WhatsApp No 7790007797 & [email protected]). Dr S.D.Tripathi, Former Director, ICAR-CIFA and Former Vice-chancellor, ICAR-CIFE joined the meeting and emphasized the threat of invasive species in the Indian fisheries and aquaculture.

Dr. Sarangi, Former Director, ICAR-CIFA stressed upon the need of creating pubic awareness on the safety of the cultured fish during this COVID period. Ten progressive fish farmers from different parts of the country participated in the event as panelists and the aquaculture experts from the institute had a detailed discussion on various problems faced by the farmers. Mr M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Vice Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission also a progressive fish farmer stressed on the need to increasing the consumption of fish to scale up the fish production in different parts of the country. Many other farmers shared their experiences and motivated the attendees to take up fish farming. More than 200 attendees took part in the virtual event. Dr G.S.Saha, SIC, Social Science Section proposed the vote of thanks. Dr J.K. Sundaray, HoD, FGBD moderated the event, and Dr I. Sivaraman, Scientist, Social Science Section coordinated the virtual event.

