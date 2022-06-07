DD News Conclave on Eight Years of Government

New Delhi :With the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing eight years, DD News is organizing a week-long News Conclave titled ‘आठ साल मोदी सरकार: सपने कितने हुए साकार’ from 3rd to 11th June, 2022. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways & AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal participated on the second day of the conclave on 4th June, 2022.

During his interview, Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal remarked that it is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision that has led to AYUSH gaining trust and acceptability not just in India but also abroad. Further, with the establishment of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, India has taken leadership for development of traditional medicine from all countries. He added that India has always been the ‘Vishwaguru’ of Yoga and that plans are afoot for celebration of International Yoga Day with participation of more than 25 crore people. Referring to Port Modernisation and PM GatiShakti in Shipping and Waterways sector, he said that it was important for India to raise its port competitiveness both in terms of efficiency and capacity. He further said that the Union Government was committed to reverse the neglect of North East by previous governments, which had encouraged vested interests to create unrest.