DCPC Launches Special Campaign 4.0 to Promote Sustainable Practices in Chemicals and Petrochemicals

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC) under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers undertakes Special Campaign 4.0 and fully achieves the target it has set.

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals along with its organizations participated in the Special Campaign 4.0 during 2.10.2024 to 31.10.2024 enthusiastically by focusing on mainstreaming of swachhta and minimizing pendency in offices.

Towards mainstreaming of swachhta the department set a target of reviewing all the 2443 physical files, lying in its record room. On completion of the review a total of 1250 files have been weeded out during the campaign. The Department also reviewed all the 4656 e-electronic files that had been opened in the Department since the adoption of the e-filing system and closed 880 e-files during the campaign.

The swachhta campaign also yielded tangible results in the form of freeing 28,128 sq ft of space and earning Rs.15,82,889/- as revenue from disposal of scrap by the Department and its organisations.

During the campaign, the organizations of the Department such as CIPET, IPFT, HOCL and HIL have undertaken the task of spreading swachhta message at places outside office environment. Towards this, cleanliness campaign were taken up at 153 locations in public places such as parks, railway and bus stations, historical sites, educational institutions, markets etc.

Apart from the Public Grievances, the Department has disposed all the references from various MPs and PMO that were pending on 31.9.2024.