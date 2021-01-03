DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to COVID-free nation: PM Modi

New Delhi: DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to COVID-free nation says PM Narendra Modi.

“It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion,” said PM Narendra Modi.

It should be noted that Drug Controller General of India DCGI approves Bharat Biotech’s #Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield for emergency use in country. Subject expert committee of CDSCO recommended Grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, specially in the context of infection by mutant strains, to M/s BharatBiotech informed DCGI V.G. Somani.

