DC Samba holds reviews progress of work on Delhi-Katra Expressway

Samba: Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta today convened a meeting of district and sectoral officers to review the progress of work on prestigious Delhi-Katra expressway here at Conference hall, DC office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Suram Chand Sharma; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jitender Mishra; Sub Divisional Magistrates of Ghagwal and Vijaypur besides officers from NHAI and other concerned.

A detailed presentation on work progress achieved on Delhi Katra expressway was presented. It was informed that district Samba has 04 tehsils including Samba, Vijaypur, Ghagwal and Bari Brahmana with total of 38 kms stretch passing through green and brown fields are included. The progress of land compensation under NH Act 1956 was also discussed in the meeting.

The DC laid emphasis upon all the concerned officers to work in close co-ordination with added responsibility as the progress on the project is being monitored on regular basis at highest level.

The DC directed to Forest Dept, power development Dept, PHE, PWD, BSNL Horticulture Dept and others to conduct joint inspections at the earliest and submit the utility shifting work report.

It was directed to revenue officers for handing over the land acquired in order to start the tendering process.

