DBT-BIRAC supported start-ups InnAccel and NIRAMAI have received World Bank Group and the Consumer Technology Association’s Global Women’s HealthTech Awards

New Delhi : NIRAMAI Health AnalytixPvt. Ltd. and InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., two start-ups supported by DBT-BIRAC), have received the World Bank Group and the Consumer Technology Association’s Global Women’s Health Tech Awards, which recognises innovative startups that leverage tech to improve women’s health and safety in emerging markets.

NIRAMAI Health AnalytixPvt. Ltd, a recipient of BIRAC’s Women in Entrepreneurial ResearchAward 2019, was selected for its novel software-based medical device that detects early-stage breast cancer in a simple and private way on women of all age groups and breast densities, addressing a critical unmet need in cancer screening. The solution developed is a low cost, accurate, automated, portable, contactless, radiation-free, and painless cancer screening tool with no known side effects. The core innovation is a machine learning and AI-based Computer Diagnostic Engine called Thermalytix that uses artificial intelligence algorithms to interpret thermal images and generates a quantitative report for breast health and likely abnormalities. So far, over 45,000 women have been screened through the startup’stie-ups with over 30 hospitals and diagnostic centres across India. The product can help 2 Billion women in the world to regularly screen for cancer and can potentially save 90,000 lives every year in India alone.

InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd., a recipient of DBT and BMGF’sGrand Challenges Exploration-India 2019, was adjudged a winner of the Global Women’s Health Tech Awards for Fetal Lite, a next-generation, AI-powered fetal heart rate (FHR) monitor based on fetal ECG signal extraction technology for mothers in labour or post 37 weeks of gestation. Fetal Lite has next-gen ECG signal processing and is more accurate, reliable, and easier to use thanthe conventional Doppler-based devices while being comfortable for the mother. Fetal Lite is European CE Certified and has completed 2 clinical trials of 60+ patients with excellent results and completed the demo in 30+ Hospitals. The device can be used for both active and remote monitoring in the in-hospital and in-home settings. So far, the device has helped doctors to monitor 5000 cases, including in tribal areas, and has the potential to save 1.2 million lives per year across the world.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition from World Bank. It’s a validation of the applicability of our Indian innovationto the world,” said Geeta Manjunath, Founder,NIRAMAI.”The support from BIRAC has been crucial for our journey of idea to benefitting the patients with European regulatory approval. It is not just funding but mentoring and handholding that has helped us mitigate risks,” said Nitesh Jangir, Co-founder, InnAccel.

“I am delighted to hear about this global recognition to two of the startups supported by the Department. As a funding agency, these success stories are a validation about the impact we have created by nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem for solving the pressing challenges being faced by humanity,” said Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, DBT

As per a statement by the World Bank, this year, the Awards attracted over 70 companies from 35 countries, which submitted their innovative products and services under three categories: reproductive health and pregnancy, general women’s and adolescent health, and women safety and security.