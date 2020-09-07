DBS Bank India now in Odisha; opens a branch in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL) has opened a branch in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. Located at Esplanade One Mall, Rasulgarh, the branch will offer a comprehensive portfolio of diversified financial products and services to small and medium businesses as well as retail customers.

Since the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary, DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL) in 2019, the bank has built a greater scale in India by adopting a ‘phygital’ model. It has rapidly grown the branch network in the country and is now present in 25 cities with 35 branches.

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Joshi, Managing Director and Head of National Distribution said, “We are delighted to offer our banking products and services through our branch in Bhubaneswar. It is an integral part of our expansion strategy and we look forward to strengthening our relationships with customers in the market. The city has evolved as a hub for IT, manufacturing and industrial projects over the past few years. With the market poised to grow further, we are bullish on the opportunities ahead.”

DBS introduced digibank in 2016, and has acquired 2.6 million retail banking customers since its launch. In addition to savings accounts, digibank provides unsecured loans and is the first to offer paperless onboarding for mutual fund investments from multiple fund houses. DBS also offers a compelling suite of services and wealth solutions through DBS Treasures. These include accelerated account opening services globally, an all-in-one digital banking and wealth management platform, remittance services and 40+ exclusive signature experiences and bespoke privileges to its customers.

DBS Bank has designed solutions to cater to customers across their banking lifecycle making banking simpler for time-strapped business owners. Some of the key solutions include, Express Business Account opening, DBS Digital Business Loans and a range of collection solutions including UPI Collect and NACH Debit Collections. The bank’s customised offerings are complemented by the digital transaction platforms, such as IDEAL, for regular banking transactions and trade requirements, DealOnline, for online forex trading and Loan Servicing Portal, for enquires and status updates. DBS Bank offers an array of working capital and trade finance options, including FCY Term Loan, Packing Credit, Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit, Foreign Currency Hedging, etc.

DBS, which was named ‘Safest Bank in Asia’ for eleven consecutive years , has been on an ongoing journey to shape the future of banking. It has designed end-to-end digitised solutions to seamlessly interweave banking into a customer’s everyday life, by making it a part of their ecosystem.

