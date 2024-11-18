DBS Bank India CEO To Retire

MUMBAI: DBS Bank India Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd., announced that Surojit Shome, MD & CEO of DBS Bank India, will be retiring on 28 February 2025. DBS Bank has been present in India for 30 years, opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994.

Following a successful career at the helm of DBS Bank India since April 2015, Surojit Shome had indicated his desire to retire some time back and has worked with the DBS Bank India board and DBS Group management to identify potential successors. DBS Bank India is currently awaiting RBI approval on the successor and will make an announcement once regulatory approvals are in place.