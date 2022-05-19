Day-VII of the National workshop on “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications”

New Delhi : The Research Journals Division of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, has successfully conducting one week National workshop on “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications” during 12th-18th May 2022 sponsored by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt of India, under Accelerate Vigyan Scheme.

The last session on the final day of the ‘KARYASHALA’ today (18/5/2022) started with a warm welcome by Dr NK Prasanna , Sr Scientist & Scientific Editor, Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics followed by lecture on “Printing and production of scientific journals and Books” by Shri. Ashwini Brahmi, Principal Technical Officer, CSIR-NIScPR. Production is an integral part for any publishing house. Production team takes care of planning and execution of printing of publications. He has highlighted the crucial transformation from printing to digital formats and how it has impacted all the sectors of the scientific enterprise, particularly research journals. He has added that in printing, quality of the output matters and the presentation can make up the level of contents to certain extent. Shri Brahmi insisted that production team in Print Media should have people with thorough knowledge of pre- and post-press activities to coordinate with Art, DTP, printing and binding units and maintain the quality and time schedule of each publication.

With many years of experience in printing and production of scientific journals, he shared his knowledge with the workshop participants in a clear and meaningful manner. The impact of his talk was obvious with the number of questions from student attendees during the interactive session.

The valedictory programme started after feedback of the participants both off- and on-line. Some students got emotional and thanked the institute, sponsoring organization and the PI Dr NK Prasanna for providing such an opportunity to interact freely with eminent people in the field of science communication. Summarizing the event, Shri RS Jayasomu, Chief scientist and Head Research journals division (Biological sciences) has pointed out the positive feedback from the participants and it will be inspiring for our young faculties to come up with more and more such programmes for the benefit of researchers in our country. Shri Hasan Jawed Khan, Chief scientist & Head, Popular Science Division, CSIR NIScPR, in his remarks has said that the programme should not end just with this valedictory but with the initiatives that the participants will be taking in communicating science in the near future.

The certificates to the participants were distributed by the Chief scientist, Shri Hasan Jawed Khan. Dr. NK Prasanna, Senior Scientist and coordinator of the “KARYASHALA” programme paid the vote of thanks. Senior Scientists Mrs Majumdar and Dr Prasanna conducted the event followed by valedictory programme smoothly.