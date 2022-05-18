Day-VI of the National workshop on “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications”

New Delhi :The Research Journals Division of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, is conducting one week National workshop on “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications” during 12th-18th May 2022 sponsored by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt of India, under Accelerate Vigyan scheme.

The sixth day of the ‘KARYASHALA’ had sessions on popularisation of science by Shri Hasan Jawed Khan, Chief Scientist, & Editor, Science Reporter & CSIR-Newsletter, CSIR-NIScPR. He delivered two lectures: (i) “Communicating Science: A Responsibility and Challenge”; and (ii) “Effective Science Writing Sharing and Communicating”. The lectures by the eminent speaker have enlightened the students with knowledge and wisdom.

In his first lecture, Shri, Khan elaborated upon science popularization among the public by promoting their scientific way of thinking. He also explained the nitty-gritty of popular science writing. He familiarised participants with the checkpoints of writing effectively for masses wherein he emphasised on simple writing and easy understanding. He discussed on Scientific Social responsibility (SSR) on revised guidelines and stated in detail about the vital points to be taken care of while writing.

In the following session XIII, Shri Hasan Jawed Khan delivered a lecture on the topic “Effective Science Writing Sharing and Communicating”. Mentioning about the importance of writing popular science articles, Mr Khan says that popular science articles increases your visibility in the scientific world.

Discussing about Scientific social responsibility, he highlighted the guidelines recently released by Department of Science and Technology (DST) to strengthen science and society link.

After the presentation, an interactive session was held with the participants of the workshop. The entire session ended up with hands on training assignment for the participants by Dr NK Prasanna and Shri Hasan Jawed Khan. Senior Scientists Mrs Majumdar and Dr NK Prasanna conducted all three sessions of day 2 smoothly.