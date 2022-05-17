Day-V of National workshop on “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications”

New Delhi :The Research Journals Division of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, is conducting one-week National workshop on “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications” during 12th-18th May 2022 sponsored by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt of India, under Accelerate Vigyan scheme.

The Fifth day of the above ‘KARYASHALA’ was dedicated to explaining the “Role of museums in Science communication” by lectures, interactive session as well as hands on training on Herbarium techniques. The resource person, former Emeritus Scientist & Head, Raw Materials Herbarium & Museum, Delhi (RHMD), CSIR-NIScPR, Dr. Sunita Garg, who have put in four decades of rich experience in the subject.

Dr. Garg, in her talk, elaborated up on the inevitable role science museums play in protecting the rich biodiversity of this vast country and also promoting science learning actively among not only the students of science curriculum but also people in general. She added that museums by providing actual specimens for physical observation, imparts a deep visual memory, the most effective way of learning for the students. By preserving original authentic samples, museums, with relevant subject expert on board, serve as the centre for authentication of correct specimens, which is quite mandatory in scientific research, especially in life sciences which deals with biological samples, be it whole plant or animal, part of the same. She has also pointed out the problems caused by adulteration, particularly in the herbal industry. Dr Garg has also thrown light upon the scope of entrepreneurship in this subject.

Dr. Sunita Garg, and Dr Prasanna practically demonstrated how herbariums are done in Botany. Herbarium techniques help in preserving morphological key features of the respective plant specimens. The participants were also given an opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned in the session by making individual effort on preparing herbarium sheets.

Senior Scientists Mrs Majumdar and Dr NK Prasanna conducted all three sessions of day 5 of the karyashala smoothly.