DAY-NRLM Mobilizes 10.05 Crore Women into Over 90 Lakh SHGs Across 742 Districts

The Ministry is implementing Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY – NRLM) across the country (except Delhi & Chandigarh) with the objective of organizing the rural poor women into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and continuously nurturing and supporting them till they attain appreciable increase in incomes over a period of time. The efforts under the programme aim at improving their quality of life and help them to come out of abject poverty. As of 30th June 2024, the Mission has achieved implementation in 7135 blocks in 742 districts across 28 States and 6 UTs, mobilizing 10.05 crore women into more than 90.86 lakh SHGs.

The DAY-NRLM scheme is a comprehensive initiative designed to empower rural women and enhance their livelihoods by fostering community institutions that provide crucial financial, technical, and marketing resources. It emphasizes social inclusion through Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) and facilitates access to government schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission and Poshan Abhiyan, ensuring multi-sectoral convergence. The scheme enhances financial inclusion by offering affordable Banking services, particularly in remote areas, through digital finance and training SHG women as Banking Correspondent Sakhis. DAY-NRLM supports both farm and non-farm livelihoods, empowering women farmers with agro-ecological practices and market access, while promoting micro-enterprises such as handicrafts and food processing through initiatives like the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Program (SVEP) and Aajeevika Gramin Express Yojana (AGEY). Further, the engagement of SHG members as trained Community Resource Persons (CRPs) and the provision of favorable credit terms via the “Women Enterprise Acceleration Fund (WEAF)” bolsters women’s economic empowerment and strengthens the rural economy.