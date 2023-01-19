Day 4 .FEST witnesses live performances from Odia Favs Lisa Mishra, Sniti Mishra, Ruturaj Mohanty, andrapper Big Deal

Bhubaneswar : As the city celebrations continued, day four of .FEST, which featured the “Chak De Odisha” theme, made the locals go ga-ga over watching their favourite Odia musicians perform on the best hits. Singers Lisa Mishra, Sniti Mishra, Rituraj Mohanty, and Odia rapper Samir Rishu Mohanty aka Big Deal sizzled the stage with their Odia flavours and enthralled the audience. Over fifteen thousand locals and visitors enjoyed the local music on day 4, which was free for the public to attend.

Locals and guests continued to enjoy the delectable regional delicacies from different Indian states as well as the international cuisines from the 16 Hockey World Cup participant nations and 24 Indian states. Additionally, they also enjoyed delicacies from Odisha. The Night Bazaar/Flea Market gave local artists, start-ups, performers, craftsmen, and innovators an excellent stage on which to display their products. The Flea Market, which was founded with the intention of displaying the handicrafts and textiles of Odisha, proved to be a wonderful crowd-puller and a shopping experience for visitors with more than 120 locally made goods on display. Sebbe-Au-Ebbe (Then & Now), a photo exhibition that honours Bhubaneswar’s illustrious urban/city heritage and charts its transformation, remained the focal point of the occasion. The City Trails are available to visitors until February 12th, 2023, so they can fully immerse themselves in the culture and history of Bhubaneswar.

The day 5 of the festival will welcome the top classical musicians from around the world, including Indian musicians Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Taufiq Quresh, Ojas Adhiya, and Odia singer Susmita Das along with International musicians including Louis Banks, George Brooks, and Gwyneth Wentink.