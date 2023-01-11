Day 2 of Startup India Innovation Week witness impressive participation from budding entrepreneurs

New Delhi : With an aim to reach ecosystem stakeholders and enablers across the length and breadth of the nation, several events were successfully conducted on Day 2 of the Startup India Innovation Week.

Startup India, in partnership with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) organised a two-day physical workshop on women for startups, in Kochi, on 10th and 11th January 2023. The workshop was targeted towards both existing and aspiring women entrepreneurs and both the days saw impressive participation from over 75+ budding entrepreneurs and women founders. The event included capacity-building sessions on ‘Product Validation, Market Entry, and Building’ and ‘Pitching, Negotiating, and Fundraising’, by industry experts and journey-sharing sessions by entrepreneurs on Day 1 of the workshop. This was followed by investor connect and pitching sessions and networking opportunity for shortlisted women entrepreneurs on Day 2 of the workshop

With the dedicated aim to boost women entrepreneurship in the northeast, Startup India organised a Virtual Mock Pitching Session for all existing women entrepreneurs from the eight states of northeast. The event gave the participants a chance to directly interact with investors and receive real time feedback. Applications from over 80+ women-led startups were received, out of which 15 selected startups got an opportunity to pitch to 10 investors.

Startup India hosted a webinar on the topic “Bridging the Bridge: Going Global”. The session was led by three experts, including Mr. Raj Kumar Srivastava, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Croatia, Ms. Madhurima Agarwal, Country Head – Microsoft for Startups, and Mr. Raveesh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Finland.

Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India in Telangana hosted a startup carnival on the theme “Innovation to Acceleration”. The program included Fire side Chat; SISFS (Startup India Seed Fund Scheme) Exhibition Conclave; Showcasing of Success stories; Special Startup Award; and Sensitization Workshop on Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). The participants of the event were startups, women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, potential entrepreneurs, students, institutions etc.

Golden Jubilee Biotech Park for Women Society in Kanchipuram hosted a Webinar on the two topics, namely ‘Transformation of an Academician to Entrepreneur,’ and ‘Journey of a Clean Tech Entrepreneur,’ led by two women founders. The webinar included an engaging and interactive session, and witnessed participation of over 100 young innovators and students.

AIC Raise Business Incubator Pvt Ltd in Coimbatore organised a three-day event, ‘Startup Odyssey,’ the first leg of which kickstarted on 11 January. Students from over 10 colleges across Tamil Nadu, Pune and Odisha joined the event and participated in the online event. The event witnessed active participation of over 1000 students and young innovators.