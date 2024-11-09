Day 2 of ‘PinkPrint’ Conference Celebrates Visionary Women Architects and Fosters Global Exchange

Bhubaneswar : The second day of the landmark “PinkPrint” International Conference of Women Architects continued to be a transformative platform for the celebration and empowerment of women architects from across the globe. Hosted by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter, this one-of-a-kind international event brought together an exceptional lineup of speakers who shared their invaluable experiences, innovative ideas, and inspiring stories. The conference stands as a testament to the vital contributions and influence of women in the field of architecture, highlighting both their achievements and the unique challenges they face.

Day 2 featured thought-provoking presentations from over 20 distinguished architects from across the globe, including Ar. Diana Kellogg from New York, USA, Ar. Shamini Shanker from Jaipur, Ar. Parul Zaveri from Ahmedabad, Ar. Acharawan Chutarat from Thailand, Ar. Aarti Grover from New Delhi, Ar. Tarini Mukherji from New Delhi, Ar. Poonam Verma from Goa; Their engaging sessions attracted architects from India, Odisha, and beyond, creating a vibrant atmosphere of knowledge exchange, networking, and empowerment. The audience, which also included architecture students from various institutions across Odisha, was captivated by the stories of resilience, creativity, and transformation shared by these global luminaries.

Throughout the day, the conference explored a range of topics that emphasized innovation, cultural heritage, and social impact within architecture. Discussions delved into themes such as reconnecting with cultural roots in contemporary design practices, understanding architecture’s broader societal implications, redefining educational approaches in architecture, celebrating individuality and identity, and addressing pressing global challenges with bold architectural solutions. The sessions not only underscored the influence of women architects but also highlighted their ability to drive meaningful change and set new benchmarks in the industry.

One of the standout themes of the day was the exploration of sustainable and futuristic design solutions, emphasizing the need to adapt architectural practices to address pressing global issues such as environmental sustainability and social equity. The speakers inspired attendees with their stories of overcoming obstacles, pioneering innovative projects, and building inclusive architectural communities.

The PinkPrint conference’s second day reinforced its mission to celebrate, empower, and amplify the voices of women architects while fostering an inclusive and collaborative space for architectural discourse. The interactions and conversations during the day are expected to leave a profound and lasting impact on the participants, inspiring them to push boundaries, break stereotypes, and create meaningful change within the architectural landscape.

As the conference continues, it promises to be a beacon of progress and a catalyst for conversations that redefine the architectural profession’s future while shining a light on the contributions of women architects across the globe.