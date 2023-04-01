Day 2 of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Impact of Indian Fashion on International Brands like Chanel, Christian Dior in Mega Show ‘India in Fashion’

Mumbai: The mega show ‘India in Fashion’ took place on the second day of its launch at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The impact of the Indian fashion world on the fashion universe has been beautifully depicted in the exhibition. The costume art show has been curated by costume expert Hamish Bowles and designed by Patrick Kinmonth with Rushad Shroff.

The show includes some of the rarest costumes in the world. Over 140 pieces of clothing have been brought in from leading fashion houses, personal collections, and major museums around the world for the exhibition.

Many international fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga Archives – Paris, ©️ Chanel, Christian Dior Couture, ©️ Maison Christian Louboutin, Cora Ginsburg LLC, Dries Van Noten, Enrico Quinto and Paolo Tinarelli Collection, Fashion Museum Bath, Francesca Galloway Collection – London and many more Collections of fashion designers are displayed here.

Indian fashion designers Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Manish Arora, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Anuradha Vakil are also creating magic here.

India has inspired many European designers, especially from the 18th to the 21st century, but three legendary fashion houses stand out – Chanel, Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. In the next three exhibition rooms, you will find the Indian touch clearly visible in the work of these star designers.