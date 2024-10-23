Day 2 of ITU Kaleidoscope 2024 Highlights Cutting-Edge AI Innovations for Sustainable Development

The second day of ITU Kaleidoscope 2024, which concluded yesterday on the sidelines of ITU-WTSA 2024 in New Delhi, brought forward transformative discussions focused on AI and digital technologies driving sustainable development. Kicking off with a special presentation by Mari Carmen Aguayo Torres, the day emphasized inclusive technology solutions, particularly through public-private partnerships to attract women to tech fields.

Kicking off with a special presentation by Mari Carmen Aguayo Torres, the day emphasized inclusive technology solutions, particularly through public-private partnerships to attract women to tech fields.

Eva Ibarrola, from the University of the Basque Country, Spain, chaired the session for the presentation on Attracting Girls to Technology Through Public-Private Partnership, and Applications and Services for Sustainable Development. Mr. Rohit Sharma, Member (services), Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and Mr. Sunil Kumar, President – IETE chaired the sessions on Social, economic, environmental and policy aspects for sustainable development.

The event presented groundbreaking insights into AI applications for healthcare, education, and sustainable development. Themes included AI’s impact on healthcare, education, and agriculture, with discussions on AI-driven diagnostics and AI’s role in rural education access. The sessions also emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in IoT applications and explored AI’s ethical implications in content creation. Overall, the event underscored the critical need for innovation and international collaboration in developing technologies that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The afternoon poster session fostered vibrant research collaboration, with topics covering AI’s role in education and the use of space systems to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr. Rohit Sharma Member (Services), Digital Communications Commission, DoT said, “ITU Kaleidoscope 2024 provided a crucial platform for exploring the intersection of technology and sustainability. From the cybersecurity implications of agricultural IoT devices to the complexities of AI-generated copyright and the future of international taxation for ICT solutions, the discussions highlighted the importance of global cooperation in ensuring that technological advancements contribute to sustainable development. The insights shared by experts across fields underscore the need for robust policies and innovative standards to create a more secure, equitable, and sustainable digital ecosystem.”

Mr. Atul Sinha Dy. Director General National Communications Academy said that, “The diverse research presented today showcases practical solutions to pressing global challenges, emphasizing the need for cross-disciplinary collaboration. I am confident that the ideas shared will help shape the future of technology for the greater good.”

ITU WTSA New Delhi 2024 witnessed another happening day yesterday with Mr. Sunil Kumar, President IETE, who chaired sessions on Social, economic, environmental and policy aspects for sustainable development, with presentations on “The Role of Refurbished Mobile Phones in Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Development”, “Advancing Trustworthy AI for Sustainable Development: Recommendations for Standardising AI Incident Reporting” and on “Modelling Internet Use in the Global Development Context.”

Concluding the day, interactive discussions focused on the social, economic, and policy impacts of AI, particularly cybersecurity challenges in agriculture and copyright issues in AI-generated content. These sessions provided critical insights into real-world challenges and opportunities that arise with the integration of AI into key sectors.

On Day 3, two important panel discussions will take the spotlight, delving into the future of global standards and innovation opportunities, followed by the presentation of paper awards.

Kaleidoscope 2024 continues to inspire meaningful dialogue around technology, standards, and sustainability, propelling forward global efforts for a more inclusive digital future.