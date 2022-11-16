Day 2 G20 Bali Summit: PM Modi receives the G20 baton as President Joko Widodo hands over the G20 Presidency to India

PM Modi holds bilateral meetings, and attends the session on Digital Transformation

India’s G20 Presidency will be Inclusive, Ambitious, Decisive, and Action Oriented: PM Narendra Modi

Indian G20 Agenda to prioritize Women-led Development: PM Narendra Modi

The principle of Data for development will be an integral part of the overall theme of our Presidency One Earth, One Family, One Future: PM Narendra Modi

We will make G20 a catalyst for global change: PM Narendra Modi

India has developed digital public goods whose basic architecture has in-built democratic principles: PM Narendra Modi

Bali: India received the G20 Presidency baton from Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, Indonesia and the G-20 community adopted the Bali Declaration. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on the 1st of December 2022 at midnight. As India takes charge of G20, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi emphasized that India’s G20 Presidency will be Inclusive, Ambitious, Decisive and Action Oriented. He mentioned that India’s G20 agenda will focus more on women-led developments while noting that Global Development is not possible without women’s participation and promised to make G20 a catalyst for global change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed his two-day visit to the island of Bali, Indonesia for the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit. On the side-lines of the G20 Bali summit, PM Modi held several bilateral meetings with world leaders such as President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Antony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of United Kingdom.

On day 2 of the Bali Summit, Prime Minister Modi addressed the third and final Working Session on Digital Transformation wherein he noted that it is the responsibility of the G20 leaders that the benefits of digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race. He mentioned that the proper use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty and digital solutions can help in the fight against Climate change.

PM Modi also said that the principle of “Data for development” will be an integral part of the overall theme of our Presidency “One Earth, One Family, One Future.

He emphasized that India’s open-source CoWIN platform has made the biggest vaccination campaign in human history and helped India fight Covid pandemic. He urged the G20 Leaders to take a pledge together to bring digital transformation into the life of every human being, so that no person in the world will be deprived of the benefits of digital technology in the next ten years.

G-20 leaders visited and planted Mangroves at the ‘Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai’ Mangrove forests on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali. Mangroves play an important role in global conservation efforts. India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia and UAE under the Indonesian G-20 Presidency.

More than 50 mangrove species can be found spread over 5000 sq km in India. India is placing emphasis on the protection and restoration of mangroves, which are rich sites of biodiversity and serve as effective carbon sinks.