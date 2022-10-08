Day 1 of the 70th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council Concludes on a Positive Note

New Delhi : The 70th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council (NEC), is being held in Guwahati, Assam on 8th & 9th October, 2022. The session was chaired by Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Tourism & Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, MoS for DoNER & Co-operation, Shri B.L. Verma and members of NEC consisting of Governors and Chief Ministers of the 8 North-Eastern states and other members. The other dignitaries would include Senior Officials from the Centre, key Ministries of the GoI & States and Chief Secretaries of the 8 states.

Minister, MDoNER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy along with MoS Shri B.L. Verma, Respected Secretary, MDoNER, Shri Lok Ranjan, Respected Secretary, NEC, Shri K.Moses Chalai reviewed the preparedness and modalities for the 70th Plenary Session of NEC in Guwahati.

During the two-day session there will be presentations from the Ministry of DoNER, NEC, the State Governments as well as selected Central Ministries on various developmental initiatives and future plans for the North East Region. The Plenary is expected to review the status of different projects in NER, deliberate and fastrack the progress of ongoing projects, confirmation of the proceedings of the 69th Plenary meeting, outlays by Central Ministries in the North Eastern Region and plans for the period of the financial year 2022-23 & beyond.

The Day 1 meetings focused on a variety of aspects related to the development of North Eastern Region, followed by addresses by Dignitaries. There were sessions on Vision and Strategy for NER as Growth Engine, Aligned Vision along with the plan of NEC & its organizations.

State Chief Secretaries from all over NER made their presentation on ‘Priorities & Success Stories’ of their respective states and deliberated upon important themes such as ‘Regional Planning for-Telecom, Broadband & Internet Connectivity, Primary Sector Development and Tourism.

The post-tea part of the event included sessions on Off Farm Livelihoods, Community Capacity & Services, Village Level Planning and Saturation and Comprehensive Overview of Financing the development in the Region. The Day 1 Session was wrapped up after taking note of key takeaways and feedback by the government representatives. This was followed by a Cultural Program and Dinner.

Addressing senior officials from all the eight North Eastern States and central ministries, Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy highlighted that efforts are underway in the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who is working relentlessly to bring peace & prosperity in the North Eastern Region. He underlined that North East India has entered its ‘Amrit Samay’ and all of the stakeholders, be it Centre or State need to take complete advantage of this and awaken all possibilities of growth and development within the region.

Secretary, MDoNER, Shri Lok Ranjan welcomed all the dignitaries to the Plenary Session and made his presentation on ‘Vision and Strategy for NER as Growth Engine of our Country’ highlighting the recent reforms undertaken and the focus sector for sustainable and accelerated development of the region.

