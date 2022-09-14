Day – 1 & Day-2 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under second attempt of 4th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act and 5th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act on March 30, 2022. On the 1st and 2nd day of the e-auction, cumulative 10 coal mines were put up for auction of which 5 coal mines were CMSP coal mines and 5 coal mines were MMDR coal mines. The details of the coal mines are as under: –

Seven coal mines are fully explored coal mines and 3 coal mines are partially explored coal mines

The total geological reserves for these 10 coal mines are 3,445.76 Million Tonnes.

Cumulative Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) for these coal mines is around 39.31 MTPA.

The results for Day 1 and Day 2 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Reserve Price (%) Final Offer (%) 1 Sursa Chhattisgarh NA 72.55 Madhya Bharat Minerals Private Limited/333702 4.00 5.50 2 Dahegaon/Makardhokra-IV Maharashtra 1.61 121.00 Avassa Ferro Alloys Private Limited/332977 4.00 5.50 3 Basantpur Jharkhand NA 200.00 Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited/148095 4.00 5.00 4 Bandha North Madhya Pradesh NA 500.00 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited/64702 4.00 15.75 5 Marki Mangli-IV Maharashtra 0.20 3.42 Sobhagya Mercantile Limited/321854 4.00 6.00 6 Jitpur Jharkhand 2.50 81.10 Terri Mining Private Limited/327195 4.00 7.00 7-8 Rampia & Dip Side of Rampia Odisha 15.00 1179.41 Jhar Mineral Resources Private Limited/231029 4.50 9.50 9-10 Ghogharpalli & Its Dip Extension Odisha 20.00 1,288.28 Vedanta Limited/68522 4.00 23.00

Under the commercial coal mining auction process a total of 57 coal mines, including the above 10 coal mines auctioned in Second Attempt of Tranche-4 and Tranche-5, have been successfully auctioned till date with a total cumulative PRC of 140.75 MTPA.

With operationalization of these mines private sector will have a significant share in domestic coal production and dependency on imported coal will reduce. The commercial auctions will generate a huge revenue to the government treasury and will help in the social development of population surrounding the coal bearing areas.