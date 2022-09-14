Day – 1 & Day-2 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under second attempt of 4th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act and 5th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act on March 30, 2022. On the 1st and 2nd day of the e-auction, cumulative 10 coal mines were put up for auction of which 5 coal mines were CMSP coal mines and 5 coal mines were MMDR coal mines. The details of the coal mines are as under: –
- Seven coal mines are fully explored coal mines and 3 coal mines are partially explored coal mines
- The total geological reserves for these 10 coal mines are 3,445.76 Million Tonnes.
- Cumulative Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) for these coal mines is around 39.31 MTPA.
The results for Day 1 and Day 2 are as under:
|S. No.
|Name of the Mine
|State
|PRC (mtpa)
|Geological Reserves (MT)
|Closing Bid Submitted by
|Reserve Price (%)
|Final Offer (%)
|1
|Sursa
|Chhattisgarh
|NA
|72.55
|Madhya Bharat Minerals Private Limited/333702
|4.00
|5.50
|2
|Dahegaon/Makardhokra-IV
|Maharashtra
|1.61
|121.00
|Avassa Ferro Alloys Private Limited/332977
|4.00
|5.50
|3
|Basantpur
|Jharkhand
|NA
|200.00
|Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited/148095
|4.00
|5.00
|4
|Bandha North
|Madhya Pradesh
|NA
|500.00
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited/64702
|4.00
|15.75
|5
|Marki Mangli-IV
|Maharashtra
|0.20
|3.42
|Sobhagya Mercantile Limited/321854
|4.00
|6.00
|6
|Jitpur
|Jharkhand
|2.50
|81.10
|Terri Mining Private Limited/327195
|4.00
|7.00
|7-8
|Rampia & Dip Side of Rampia
|Odisha
|15.00
|1179.41
|Jhar Mineral Resources Private Limited/231029
|4.50
|9.50
|9-10
|Ghogharpalli & Its Dip Extension
|Odisha
|20.00
|1,288.28
|Vedanta Limited/68522
|4.00
|23.00
Under the commercial coal mining auction process a total of 57 coal mines, including the above 10 coal mines auctioned in Second Attempt of Tranche-4 and Tranche-5, have been successfully auctioned till date with a total cumulative PRC of 140.75 MTPA.
With operationalization of these mines private sector will have a significant share in domestic coal production and dependency on imported coal will reduce. The commercial auctions will generate a huge revenue to the government treasury and will help in the social development of population surrounding the coal bearing areas.