DAV Public School new extension building inaugurated

Talcher: On 19-08-2020, the extension building of DAV Public School, English Medium, Dera under Jagannath Area was inaugurated by Sri. B.N. Shukla, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited along with Sri O.P. Singh, Director(Tech./ Operation), Sri. K.R. Vasudevan Director (Finance), Sri B.P. Sharma, CVO, Sri Keshav Rao Director (Personnel), Sri Babban Singh, Director (Tech/P&P) MCL HQ, Sri M.G.Brahmapurkar, General Manager Jagannath Area and Sri L N Pradhan, Regional Director, DAV.

Sri Shukla along with his Functional Directors digitally inaugurated the building through video conferencing while Sri Brahmapurkar & Sri. Pradhan were will physically present for the inauguration. Smt. Shukla Chakraborty, Principal DAV, English Medium organized the event. Sri. S C Pradhan, General Secretary OCMS(INTUC), Sri. Sankar Behera, General Secretary OCMLF (HMS), Sri. Sanjay Majhi General Secretary TKKMS (BMS), Sri. Surendra Sharma AITUC, Sri. Brahma Naik, President CISTEA, Sri. B N Singh, President CMOAI were also present on the occasion.

This new building will facilitate the better education facilities in DAV Public School, which is the most prestigious school of Talcher Coalfield.

