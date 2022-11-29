Dattopant Thengadi did a wonderful job in organizing the society: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that India is an ancient, wonderful and great nation. India has given the light of knowledge to the world. India’s place has been at the forefront of civilization and culture. Today, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India’s contribution to the global economy has reached 9.5 percent as compared to earlier times. Like the integral humanism of Deendayal Upadhyay, Dattopant Thengadi also did a wonderful job in the direction of organizing the society.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Dattopant Thengadi Memorial National Lecture Series-2022 on the topic “India’s economic potential in the global scenario of the 21st century” at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal. Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman took part as the keynote speaker. President of the Institute Shri Ashok Kumar Pandey was also present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is the duty of a person to be disciplined for the nation and the society. Dattopant ji had said, utilise nature, do not exploit it. His thoughts are relevant even today. India is once again marching its way to become a Vishwa Guru. The world is seeing the potential of India. India is sending food grain to many countries of the world. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the scientists of our country are doing miracles. Today’s India is becoming a glorious and prosperous India. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is also moving fast. We have decided to build an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said that today it is my good fortune to participate in the lecture series in the memory of Rashtrarishi Shri Thengadi. Thengadi ji will always be remembered for building various institutions in India and for the welfare of various sections. Smt. Sitharaman said that the work done by him even during the difficult times of the British rule is commendable. He fought for the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. The welfare of the country is only due to the welfare of the workers. The Association for advocates is also his gift. The Union Finance Minister said that to make Atmanirbhar Bharat, self-confidence is needed first, its spirit comes from the inspiration of Rashtrarishi Shri Thengadi. Dattopant ji did unprecedented work for economic reforms. She said that efforts are being made to follow the vision of Dattopant ji in the country. Dattopant ji’s goal was to push all classes forward. Dattopant ji has played a role in ending communism and capitalism. Startups in India are growing rapidly in the field of self-employment. The startup revolution belongs to the youth of India.

Director of the institute Dr. Mukesh Kumar Mishra said that the much revered Thengadi ji is a legend who can never be forgotten. He is considered the ruler of Shramik Jagat. He is known as a linguist, litterateur, thinker, philosopher and jurist. He was in favor of the development of the entire society. Secretary of the institute Shri Deepak Sharma said that the country is changing due to the economic policies of the last decade. Shri Sharma said that India is the solution to all the problems of the world. India will guide the world. The world is looking towards India.