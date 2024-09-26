Data User Conference on Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is pleased to announce that the Data User Conference on the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 was held today at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune. This conference proved to be a pivotal platform for engaging with data users and stakeholders.

The conference marked the attendance of around 150 participants from various Central Ministries/Departments, academic institutions, international organizations and through open registration. Additionally, around 2200 participants also joined live through YouTube.

The conference was graced by Dr. Vijay Kelkar, an eminent economist and former president of Indian Statistical Institute and president of the Pune International Centre, as the Chief Guest. Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, delivered the opening remarks, and Dr. Ajit Ranade, Vice Chancellor of GIPE delivered special address. Senior officials from MoSPI, other ministries and representatives from key international organizations were also present.

Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General, National Sample Survey (NSS), MoSPI, welcomed the gathering and set the stage for the day’s discussions. She highlighted how the PLFS provides critical data that can directly impact people’s lives, particularly in terms of employment generation and inclusive growth. Her address underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in leveraging data for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, in his opening remarks, emphasized the vital role of technology in enhancing the survey’s reach and effectiveness, particularly through the use of the computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) method under the E-Sigma platform, which enables real-time access to data linked to the cloud. He emphasised the importance of the upcoming forward looking survey on private corporate Sector CAPEX investment intentions in forecasting capital investment, aligning with the vision of a Viksit Bharat. In his remarks, he also underscored the need for data to drive development, particularly focusing on increasing the female labour force participation rate (LFPR). He stressed the importance of outreach and collaboration with institutions and academia, advocating for the establishment of data innovation labs where MoSPI can partner with various survey agencies. He noted the utilizing of the latest techniques including AI and machine learning, to modernize data handling practices to ensure that data becomes the foundation for realizing the goal of a Viksit Bharat, where India emerges as a developed nation. He also highlighted the newly launched eSankhyiki portal, a transformative initiative aimed at centralizing access to vital national statistical data.

Shri Ajit Ranade, Vice Chancellor of GIPE, in his special address emphasized the critical role of data in shaping economic research and policy. Building on the successes of previous conferences, he highlighted how these platforms foster collaboration among stakeholders. He also emphasized the importance of labour data in understanding income opportunities and job creation, particularly in the context of the growing gig economy. He pointed out that while the economic size is increasing, high-quality job generation remains a challenge. By examining labor market health through data, we can better compare our economy with international standards and address issues like wage stagnation.

In a special address by the chief guest, Dr. Vijay Kelkar highlighted the strategic importance of the PLFS in informing employment policies and labour reforms. He also addressed the pressing challenges posed by climate change, advocating for the incorporation of Green GDP metrics to better reflect the sustainability of our economic activities. He highlighted the need for state governments to proactively address issues of underemployment across various sectors and emphasized the significance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) as a mechanism to enhance productivity and innovation.

Following the inaugural session, the conference featured two in-depth technical sessions on ‘Survey Instruments and Key Results’ & ‘Understanding Unit Level Data for Tabulation Using Multiplier & Data Quality Enhancement’.

A panel discussion on “Enhancing Stakeholder Engagement through Data” was also held, where experts explored the value and applicability of PLFS data in various domains. The discussion emphasized the need for clear communication of survey findings and collaborative approaches to ensure that data users—from policymakers to researchers—can effectively utilize the insights generated by the PLFS. The discussion highlighted need for integrating data within robust Management Information Systems (MIS) to enhance the analysis of labour market indicators, particularly in understanding the volatility of the labour force. Additionally, the panel underscored the significance of adopting high-frequency data collection methods and a strong temporal direction to capture real-time changes in employment dynamics, ultimately refining data processes and boosting stakeholder engagement for improved decision-making. Further, the panellists highlighted the requirement of data at sub-state level. They also emphasized upon the requirement of data on disability and social security benefits at disaggregated level.

Interactive sessions and panel discussions provided a platform for open discussions and Q & A session, allowing attendees to pose questions, share insights, and provide feedback on the PLFS results. The Q & A session was quite interactive with students seeking information on district level estimates, access to UFS data and stratification criteria and designed opted for PLFS.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to leveraging PLFS data for shaping effective, evidence-based labour policies. Participants agreed that continuous dialogue between data producers and users is a key to maximizing the impact of survey results on policy formulation and socio-economic development.