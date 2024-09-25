Data User Conference on Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24 to Be Held on September 26, 2024, in Pune

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is pleased to announce a one-day Data User Conference focusing on the results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24. The event will take place on September 26, 2024, at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune. The primary objective of this conference is to enhance stakeholders’ understanding and promote the effective utilization of this valuable data for policymaking and research.

Since the launch of the PLFS in 2017-18, results have been released in the form of quarterly bulletins for urban areas and annual reports for both urban and rural areas. To date, six Annual Reports covering both rural and urban areas have been released, providing estimates of important parameters of employment and unemployment. Now the seventh Annual Report, based on the survey conducted from July 2023 to June 2024, is being introduced. The latest PLFS report was published on September 23, 2024, and will be a key focus of discussion at the conference. Both the quarterly bulletins and annual reports are accessible on the MoSPI website: www.mospi.gov.in.

The PLFS provides continuous labour market data, replacing earlier Quinquennial surveys. It offers key insights into rural and urban employment, disaggregated by gender and age, helping policymakers design and assesses labour policies, social security measures, and reforms. The survey also tracks trends in workforce participation, educational attainment, and skill levels, providing a comprehensive view of labour dynamics. It highlights gender disparities and informs the need for targeted educational and skill development programs to meet evolving market demands.

The Chief Guest for the conference will be Dr. Vijay Kelkar, Chairman, Pune International Centre. Notable speakers include Dr. Ajit Ranade, Vice Chancellor of GIPE and Dr. Saurabh Garg, IAS, Secretary, MoSPI. The conference will be attended by stakeholders such as professors and research scholars from renowned institutes, students, officers of MoSPI and other Central Ministries/Departments, officials from various international organisations and Media.

During the event, various key concepts, definitions, results, techniques to use unit-level data, and methodologies including the use of multipliers and an assessment of data quality of PLFS will be discussed. This will be followed by panel discussion and an interactive session for open discussions which will contribute to in depth discussions and exchange of ideas. Approximately 150 participants are expected to attend the conference.

The conference will also be streamed live on YouTube, ensuring broader access for those unable to attend in person. Participants can view the live stream at https://youtube.com/live/O5VfdgNHUnI?feature=share.

Data users are encouraged to register for the conference through open registration, with confirmations being sent via email to be selected participants.