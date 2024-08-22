Data User Conference on ASUSE 2021-23 Scheduled for August 23, 2024, in Chennai

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), conducted the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) for the periods 2021-22 and 2022-23. These surveys were carried out between April 2021 to March 2022 and October 2022 to September 2023, respectively. A factsheet summarizing the results of ASUSE 2021-22 and ASUSE 2022-23 was released on 14th June 2024. Subsequently, the detailed reports and unit-level data were made available by the Ministry on 5th July 2024. Both the factsheet and detailed reports are accessible on the MoSPI website: www.mospi.gov.in.

ASUSE is a key survey conducted by the NSSO that focuses on capturing the economic and operational characteristics of unincorporated non-agricultural establishments in the manufacturing, trade, and other services sectors (excluding construction). This sector is vital to the Indian economy, contributing significantly to employment, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the overall socio-economic landscape. The data collected through ASUSE are crucial for computing important components of national accounts. The survey results provide key indicators such as the number of unincorporated establishments, the number of workers employed, Gross Value Added (GVA), GVA per worker, and Gross Value Output (GVO) per establishment.

In light of the above, a one-day data user conference on the results of the ASUSE 2021-22 and ASUSE 2022-23, to enhance MoSPI’s interaction and engagement with data users/stakeholders for feedback, is being organized by NSSO, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on 23rd August 2024 in Chennai. During the event, various key concepts, definitions, results, unit-level data, and methodologies, including the use of multipliers and an assessment of data quality, will be presented. This will be followed by an open discussion to address questions and share insights.

Dr. N R Bhanumurhty, Director, Madras School of Economics will deliver the keynote address at the conference. The conference will also be attended by other high dignitaries, including the Chairman and members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), members of the Steering Committee of the National Sample Survey (NSS), officers of MoSPI and other Central Ministries/Departments, officials from various international organizations, and professors and research scholars from renowned institutes.