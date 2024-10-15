DARPG Unveils 29th Monthly Report on CPGRAMS: Central Ministries and Departments’ Performance for September 2024

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for September, 2024, which provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal. This is the 29th report on Central Ministries/Departments published by DARPG.

The progress for September, 2024 indicates 1,24,879 Grievances Redressed by Central Ministries/Departments. The Average Grievance Disposal Time in the Central Ministries/Departments from 1st January to 30th September, 2024 is 13 days. These reports are part of the 10-step CPGRAMS reform process which was adopted by DARPG to improve the quality of disposal and reduce the timelines.

The report provides the data for new users registered through the CPGRAMS Portal in the month of September, 2024. A total of 50,393 new users registered in the month of September, 2024, with maximum registrations from Uttar Pradesh (8,281) registrations.

The said report also provides the Ministry/Department-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in September, 2024. CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). 8,017 grievances were registered through CSCs in the month of September, 2024. It also highlights the major issues/categories for which the maximum grievances were registered through CSCs.

In September, 2024, the Feedback Call Centre collected 84,224 feedbacks. Out of the total feedbacks collected, around 48% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided to their respective grievances. In September, 2024, 50,737 feedbacks were collected for Central Ministries/Departments by the Feedback Call Centre, out of which around 54% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided. The performance of Ministries/Departments in the last 9 months, with respect to the satisfaction percentage of citizens is also present in the said report.

The following are the Key Highlights of the DARPG’s monthly CPGRAMS report for September, 2024 for Central Ministries/ Departments:

Public Grievance Cases:

In September 2024, 1,15,813 PG cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 1,24,879 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 61,499 PG cases, as of 30th September, 2024.

Public Grievance Appeals:

In September, 2024, 19,876 appeals were received and 21,044 appeals were disposed

The Central Secretariat has a pendency of 23,016 PG Appeals at the end of September, 2024

Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) – September, 2024

Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Department of Posts are amongst the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index within the Group A (more than equal to 500 grievances) for September, 2024

Department of Land Resources, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities are amongst the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index within the Group B (less than 500 grievances) for September, 2024.

The report also features 3 success stories of effective grievance resolution from Central Ministries/Departments:

Grievance of Shri Biswa Ranjan Samal – TDS Rectification and Demand Clearance

Shri Biswa Ranjan Samal filed his income tax return on time for the FY 2009-10. However, due to a delay by the Secretariat Administration Department, Assam Secretariat Civil, his TDS of ₹1,50,000 was not reflected in Form 26AS. After rigorous follow-ups, the TDS return was finally updated and reflected in his Form 26AS. Despite this, the citizen’s request to the IT department for reprocessing, so that the demand could be squared off, was not addressed. As a result, the concerned citizen filed a CPGRAMS grievance.

Within 16 days of filing the grievance, the JAO passed a rectification order under Section 154 for AY 2010-11, reducing the demand to nil.

Grievance of Shri. Vivek Singh – Account Freeze Due to Suspicious Transactions

Shri. Vivek, a small business owner, raised a grievance regarding the freezing of his Bank of Baroda account after making multiple transactions. The Bank froze his account due to the cyber fraud flagged against his account. Despite explaining the situation to the bank and undergoing verification (CPV), his account remained frozen and no concrete action was taken.

Concerned, he filed a CPGRAMS and within 8 days of filing the grievance, post due diligence by the bank, the account freeze was lifted.

Grievance of Shri. Anurag Jain – Pending Payment for Contract GEMC-511************

The complainant, Anurag Jain reported a pending payment of ₹21,000 for contract GEMC-511687741711265, where materials were delivered on time and the CRAC was generated on 24/06/2023. Despite several reminders to the ordering officer, payment was not received within the stipulated 21 days as per GEM policy.

Concerned, the citizen filed a CPGRAMS and as a result, the outstanding payment along with the interest was released to the citizen.