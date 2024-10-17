DARPG Secretary visits Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti to review SPECIAL CAMPAIGN 4.0

Special Campaign 4.0 has been launched by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency in Government offices from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024. Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, along with its Programme Divisions and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (SPM-NIWAS) is actively participating in the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0.

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG had fruitful discussion with Ms. Vini Mahajan, Secretary, DDWS during his visit to Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex on 15.10.2024 at 4.30 PM with respect to review of Special Campaign 4.0. Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, OSD, DDWS was also present along with senior officers from both the Departments. Secretary, DARPG also visited the creche in the Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, maintained by DDWS.

Sharing the experience of “Swachhta Hi Sewa 2024”, Campaign, many valuable suggestions were made by Ms. Vini Mahajan, Secretary, DDWS with regard to Special Campaign 4.0 which inter-alia include extension of the Special Campaign beyond Central Govt offices; development of I-GoT module on Swachhta for all sanitation workers; Pension module for all those retiring in the near future; citizen friendly practices in ease of rules and procedures including their accessibility; inclusive measures like setting up of Creche facility; recognizing the efforts of the sanitation workers and honoring them, holding special medical camps for them.