DARPG Secretary Reviews Health Department Initiatives Under ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ in New Delhi

The Government of India launched ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ from 2nd October which will continue till 31st October, 2024. It is focused on institutionalising Swachhata and minimizing pendency in Government offices.

In line with this initiative, Mr. V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) visited Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi and, along with Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, reviewed the activities undertaken so far by the Department of Health & Family Welfare (DoHFW) during the Campaign. Both the Secretaries emphasized the importance of monitoring pending matters on daily basis and advised the officers dealing with public grievances to contact the individuals to ensure that their grievances are being addressed effectively. Importance of evolving innovative and creative practices in the offices / hospitals / institutes was also emphasized.

Approximately 190 offices of Central Government Hospitals, Subordinate Offices, Attached Offices, Autonomous Bodies, CPSU under DoHFW are participating in the Special Campaign 4.0. DoHFW is particularly focussing on minimizing references from Members of Parliament, references from PMO and resolving Public Grievances and associated Appeals.

Key Highlights of Mid-Campaign Progress made by DoHFW:

• 482 cleanliness campaigns (including plantation) have been conducted nationwide with an effort of institutionalising Swachhata.

• 1,971 Public Grievances and 275 Appeals have been addressed by enhancing service delivery and public satisfaction.

• 20,500 physical files have been reviewed resulting in weeding out of 16,057 files and 1,874 e-files have been reviewed resulting in closing of 1811 e-files by improving record management and creating a more efficient office environment.

• The Campaign has also generated revenue of ₹10,66,207 and 11,769 Sq. ft. of space has been generated for office use from scrap disposal, including e-waste.

DoHFW remains committed to minimizing pending matters and maintaining cleanliness and beautification of office rooms and premises.