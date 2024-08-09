DARPG Releases 27th Monthly Report on CPGRAMS Performance for July 2024

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for July, 2024, which provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal. This is the 27th report on Central Ministries/Departments published by DARPG.

The progress for July, 2024 indicates 2,48,963 Grievances Redressed by Central Ministries/Departments. The Average Grievance Disposal Time in the Central Ministries/Departments from 1st January to 31st July, 2024 is 13 days. These reports are part of the 10-step CPGRAMS reform process which was adopted by DARPG to improve the quality of disposal and reduce the timelines.

The said report also provides the Ministry/Department-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in July, 2024. CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). 40198 grievances were registered through CSCs in the month of July, 2024. It also highlights the major issues/categories for which the maximum grievances were registered through CSCs.

In July, 2024, the Feedback Call Centre collected 93241 feedbacks, out of the total feedbacks collected, ~47% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided to their respective grievances. In July, 2024, 56018 feedbacks were collected for Ministry/Department by the Feedback Call Centre, out of the feedbacks collected, ~54% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided. The performance of Ministry/Department in the last 7 months, with respect to the satisfaction percentage of citizens is also present in the said report.

The following are the Key Highlights of the DARPG’s monthly CPGRAMS report for July, 2024 for Central Ministries/ Departments:

PG Cases:

In July 2024, 227177 PG cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 248963 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 66060 PG cases, as of 31st July, 2024.

2. Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) – July, 2024