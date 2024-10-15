DARPG Releases 26th Monthly Report on CPGRAMS: September 2024 Performance Insights for States and UTs

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) 26th monthly report for States/UTs for September, 2024. The said report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal by the States/UTs.

A total of 68,359 grievances were redressed by the States and Union Territories in September, 2024. The pendency of grievances on the CPGRAMS portal stands at 2,01,252 grievances across the States/UTs Governments, as of 30th September, 2024.

The report provides the data for new users registered on CPGRAMS through CPGRAMS Portal in the month of September, 2024. A total of 50,393 new users registered in the month of September, 2024, with maximum registrations from Uttar Pradesh (8,281) registrations.

The said report also provides the state-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in September, 2024. CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). 8,017 grievances were registered through CSCs in the month of September, 2024, in which maximum grievances were filed from Uttar Pradesh (1,885 grievances) followed by Punjab (858 grievances). It also highlights the major issues/categories for which the maximum grievances were registered through CSCs.

In September, 2024, the Feedback Call Centre collected 84,224 feedbacks, out of which around 48% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided to their respective grievances. In September, 2024, 33,487 feedbacks were collected for States/UTs by the Feedback Call Centre, out of which around 39% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided. The performance of States/UTs in the last 9 months, with respect to the satisfaction percentage of citizens is also present in the said report.

Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of grievances in September, 2024 with the number standing at 23,796 grievances. 16 States/UTs have received more than 1,000 grievances in the month of September, 2024. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra disposed the maximum number of grievances in September, 2024, with the number standing at 23,810 and 7,413 grievances respectively. 14 States/UTs have disposed more than 1,000 grievances in the month of September, 2024.

The report also includes the status of grants released under the Sevottam Scheme in the FY 2024-25. In the last three Financial Years (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), 564 training courses have been completed, in which around 18,505 officers have been trained.

S No. Financial Year Training Conducted Officers Trained 1 2022-23 280 8,496 2 2023-24 235 8,423 3 2024-25 49 1,586 TOTAL 564 18,505

Key Highlights for the month of September, 2024, are as follows:

Status of Public Grievances on CPGRAMS:

In September, 2024, 66,536 PG cases were received for the States/UTs and 68,359 PG cases were redressed.

The monthly disposal in States/UTs increased from 63,773 PG cases at the end of August, 2024, to 68,359 PG cases at the end of September, 2024.

Status of Pendency of Public Grievances on CPGRAMS

23 States/UTs have more than 1,000 pending grievances as on 30 th September, 2024.

September, 2024. For States/UTs, as on 30 th September, 2024, there exists a pendency of 2,01,252 PG cases.

September, 2024, there exists a pendency of 2,01,252 PG cases. The pendency in the States/UTs has decreased from 2,03,043 PG cases at the end of August, 2024 to 2,01,252 PG cases at the end of September, 2024

The report also features 3 success stories of effective grievance resolution from States/UTs:

Grievance of Shri Rohan – Open Electric Meter at Palam Flyover Bus Stand, Delhi

Shri Rohan reported a dangerous situation at the Palam Flyover bus stand, where an open electric meter posed a risk to the public, especially during the rainy season. The bus stand, located above Palam Railway Station, is heavily frequented by pedestrians. This issue is widespread across many bus stands in the area.

Concerned, the citizen filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS Portal, and within 25 days, the authorities addressed the issue by covering the electric meter panel with a fibre sheet for safety purposes. A photo of the completed work was also attached.

Grievance of Shri Amit Kumar – Delay in Reinstallation of Electricity Meter After Payment

Shri Amit Kumar, raised a grievance regarding the non-installation of his electricity meter despite paying the pending bill of ₹46,530 on 28th June, 2024. His connection was cut two years ago due to rental rates, and despite complaints to the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum UPCL Kumaon Zone office in Haldwani, no action was initially taken. The complainant faced harassment at the hands of the staff, and was troubled on non-resolution despite visiting for several months.

Concerned, he filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS Portal, and within 2 days of filing the grievance, the meter was installed, and the sealing certificate was provided.

Grievance of Shri Palisetti Anna Rao – Complaint Regarding Contaminated Drinking Water Supply

A citizen from Krishnalanka Ward 22, Vijayawada, filed a complaint on behalf of the locality, reporting that the drinking water supplied through municipal taps was black in colour and unsafe for consumption. The citizen requested immediate action to ensure the provision of safe drinking water.

The issue was addressed by conducting regular water sample tests during supply hours, regularly opening scour valves on the sublines, laying new pipelines throughout the ward, and sanctioning new household connections to ensure water quality.