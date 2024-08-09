DARPG Releases 24th CPGRAMS Report for States/UTs for July 2024

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) 24th monthly report for States/UTs for July, 2024. The said report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal by the States/UTs.

A total of 70067 grievances were redressed by the States and Union Territories in July, 2024. The pendency of grievances on the CPGRAMS portal stands at 198869 grievances across the States/UTs Governments, as of 31st July, 2024.

The report provides the data for new users registered on CPGRAMS through CPGRAMS Portal in the month of July, 2024. A total of 79848 new users registered in the month of July, 2024, with maximum registrations from Assam (32564) registrations.

The said report also provides the state-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in July, 2024. CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). 40198 grievances were registered through CSCs in the month of July, 2024, in which maximum grievances were filed from Assam (32560 grievances) followed by Uttar Pradesh (1962 grievances). It also highlights the major issues/categories for which the maximum grievances were registered through CSCs.

In July, 2024, the Feedback Call Centre collected 93241 feedbacks, out of the total feedbacks collected, ~47% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided to their respective grievances. In July, 2024, 37223 feedbacks were collected for States/UTs by the Feedback Call Centre, out of the feedbacks collected, ~38% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided. The performance of States/UTs in the last 7 months, with respect to the satisfaction percentage of citizens is also present in the said report.

Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of grievances in July, 2024 with the number standing at 24484 grievances. 17 States/UTs have received more than 1000 grievances in the month of July, 2024. Uttar Pradesh and Assam disposed the maximum number of grievances in July, 2024, with the number standing at 26661 and 7430 grievances respectively. 14 States/UTs have disposed more than 1000 grievances in the month of July, 2024.

Key Highlights for the month of July, 2024, are as follows:

Status of Public Grievances on CPGRAMS:

In July, 2024, 73550 PG cases were received for the States/UTs and 70067 PG cases were redressed

The monthly disposal in States/UTs increased from 69940 PG cases at the end of June, 2024, to 70067 PG cases at the end of July, 2024

Status of Pendency of Public Grievances on CPGRAMS

22 States/UTs have more than 1000 pending grievances as on 31st July, 2024

For States/UTs, as on 31st July, 2024, there exists a pendency of 198869 PG cases

The report also includes the status of grants released under the Sevottam Scheme in the FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24. In the last three Financial Years (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), 521 training courses have been completed, in which ~17081 officers have been trained.