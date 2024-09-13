DARE/ICAR to Join Special Campaign 4.0 for Cleanliness and Pendency Reduction (Oct 2-31, 2024)

The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October to 31st October 2024 with a focus on Swachhata and reducing pendency in the Government.

During last such campaign in Special campaign 3.0, the Department of Agricultural Research and Education/ Indian Council of Agricultural Research took consistent efforts for disposal of pending references on a monthly basis.

During Special Campaign 3.0, the Ministry disposed maximum Public Grievances and Public Grievance Appeals thus acting on its commitment towards reducing Public grievances.

The Department uses e-File to go paperless and during above campaign, we met our targets for disposing physical files and reviewing and closing e-Files as part of Record Management practices under the Special Campaign. Lots of space was freed and wastage scrap was disposed.

The Department is dedicated to bettering its efforts in the ensuing Special Campaign 4.0.