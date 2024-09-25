DARE-ICAR Organizes SafaiMitra Samman for ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ and Special Campaign 4.0

Department of Agricultural Research and Education-Indian Council of Agricultural Research organized SafaiMitra Samman for Swachhata Hi Seva and Special Campaign 4.0 at the ICAR Headquarters in Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. Additional Secretary, DARE and Secretary, ICAR and Additional Secretary, DARE and Financial Advisor, ICAR felicitated the SafaiMitras of Krishi Bhawan.

SafaiMitra Samman is an integral part of Swachhata Hi Seva as maintaining cleanliness in the office premises and outside area can only be possible through the rigorous efforts of the SafaiMitras, who relentlessly and sincerely undertake the duty of making every nook and corner of the office spotlessly clean, indoor and outdoor.