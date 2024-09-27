DARE-ICAR Leads Extensive Cleaning Efforts Under Swachhata Hi Seva and Special Campaign 4.0

Department of Agricultural Research and Education-Indian Council of Agricultural Research organized extensive cleaning for Swachhata Hi Seva and Special Campaign 4.0. All nook and corners of the ICAR/ DARE Headquarters were thoroughly cleaned including the outside and parking areas of the buildings. Extensive efforts were made to make the whole campus garbage free. Beautifications were made in the corridors by proper lighting and ventilation. Signboards were installed regarding ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ at various places of the building highlighting the efforts of the Department for participating in the campaign.

Each and every room in all floors, lifts, corridors, washrooms, outside lawns, parking lots and roads inside the campus were extensively cleaned. Efforts were made to initiate processes for fixing seepage problems. Lots of files have been reviewed and weeded out. Scrap disposal is being monitored which in turn has resulted in ample amount of space being freed for utilising in useful purposes. Scrap disposal shall ultimately result in revenue generation for the office. All officials are being sensitised to keep their work area clean.