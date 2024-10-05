Dantewada Encounter: Naxalite Toll Reaches 31; Amit Shah Dials Chhattisgarh CM

The death toll in the Dantewada district encounter has risen to 31 as security forces continue their search operations, discovering more bodies of Naxalites engaged in the conflict. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai following the operation that killed over 30 Maoists. This discussion precedes a high-level meeting on October 7 with leaders from Maoist-affected states. The encounter, which occurred on Friday afternoon, resulted in the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma commended the operation, stating that Naxalism is nearing its end.