Danfoss India Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of Next-Gen iC7 System Module with Integration Unit at recent CII Energy Efficiency Summit 2024

Danfoss India has been supporting the CII EE Summit and Energy Management Excellence Awards for several years now to promote Green Transition in the country

The 23rd edition of the Energy Efficiency Summit, organized by the CII – Godrej GBC (Green Business Centre), under the aegis of the CII Energy Efficiency Council, took place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre from 10-12 Sep, 2024. The three-day summit focused on advancing energy efficiency in India’s transition to a low-carbon economy. It offered a key platform for industry leaders to discuss innovations, share insights on energy-efficient technologies, and emphasize the synergy between original equipment manufacturers and technology suppliers, especially in hard-to-abate sectors like cement, steel, paper, sugar, power, etc.

As the Chairman of the Energy Efficiency Summit 2024, and President of Danfoss India, Mr Ravichandran Purushothaman, addressed the essential need for industry-wide collaboration to meet India’s national energy efficiency and decarbonization goals. He also emphasized the importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies, fostering cross-sectoral dialogues, and promoting green infrastructure.

At the summit, Danfoss India also launched the latest series of the iC7 System Module with Integration Unit, positioning themselves at the forefront of the movement towards a low-carbon economy in India in the presence of Mr. Prasad Pendse, General Manager, Engineering & Maintenance, Godrej Appliances, Mr. K.B Vinaya Sagar, Head – Energy Management, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, and Mr. Anil K. Mugul, Head – Utilities & Operations, Corporate Services, Reliance Industries Ltd, along with the CII GBC leaders, Mr. KS Venkatagiri, Executive Director and Mr. PV Kiran Ananth, Deputy Executive Director, Danfoss team and stakeholders.

The newly introduced iC7 system module by Danfoss is a premium, multipurpose product from industrial drives family, designed for global application across general industry, marine environments, and electrification. With the best heat management available anywhere. This drive delivers high torque performance in a small footprint, so you can get much more power into small spaces.

Based on the cutting-edge iC7 series platform, this module integrates digital optimization and a versatile user experience to meet the demands of today’s industry leaders, allowing for seamless adaptation to diverse operational needs.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India Region, said, “We stand at a critical juncture in our journey towards a low-carbon economy, where the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as generative AI and Industry 4.0 IoT, is paramount. At the latest edition of the Energy Efficiency Summit, we are not just sharing best practices; we are fostering a robust ecosystem that empowers industries to reduce carbon footprints while enhancing productivity.”

Mr Mandar Vaijanapurkar – Head of Drives Sales, Marketing & Services, Danfoss India Region, said, “The latest iC7 system module is set to redefine operational standards, providing unprecedented flexibility and connectivity tailored for the future of industrial automation. The iC7 system can be integrated seamlessly with renewable energy sources, facilitating a transition to clean energy. With this launch, we enable a more sustainable ecosystem through a flexible & customizable control system that enhances efficiency, reduces waste, and aids in achieving Net Zero targets by minimizing fossil fuel dependency. Danfoss India’s long-standing participation in the Energy Efficiency Summit underscores our dedication to a greener tomorrow.”

Danfoss India’s active involvement in the Energy Efficiency Summit and the launch of energy-efficient products every year reaffirms their position as a leader in engineering solutions, continually pushing the boundaries in energy efficient technology and environmental sustainability.