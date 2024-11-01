Dance performances are prohibited in bars throughout Odisha; any infraction would result in license cancellation stated Minister Harichandhan

Bhubaneswar: Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Friday that dancing performances are now completely forbidden in bars throughout the state.

According to the new regulations, establishments are only permitted to have musical performances. Harichandan cautioned that bars who break this law will suffer serious repercussions, including the loss of their license.

In order to ensure that entertainment complies with Odia cultural norms, Harichandan told reporters that the Odisha Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2024, were recently amended to allow licensed pubs to host only orchestras and musical acts.

The Minister underlined that all programs need to adhere to the stringent guidelines established for musical events and reflect these standards. A letter from the Excise Department states that bars may hire female performers who are at least 21 years old for orchestras or musical performances as long as they receive the Excise Commissioner’s prior written consent.

To guarantee that, surveillance footage is preserved and operational, a number of requirements must be fulfilled before such licenses can be granted, such as the placement of CCTV cameras in strategic points on the property, especially close to performance spaces.

It is mandatory for bar owners to maintain video footage accessible to the local police station’s IIC and the Excise Station officer. If a camera breaks down, the venue has to alert the police and Excise departments right away, and shows have to stop until the cameras are fixed.

The names and addresses of all female performers must also be kept on file by bar owners. The artists are required to adhere to public decency standards, which supports the state’s goal of promoting cultural civility in entertainment venues.

The Law Minister’s clarification of these new rules reaffirms the State government’s dedication to preserving Odia cultural values and entertainment industry norms.