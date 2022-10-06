New Delhi : Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in Ministry of External Affairs visited Ethiopia on 04 October 2022 for consultations with the African Union (AU) and meeting with the Government of Ethiopia. He was accompanied by Shri Puneet R. Kundal, JS(E&SA).

During the visit, Secretary (ER) met with Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union to discuss India’s engagement with African Union. The consultations covered issues related to India’s cooperation with African Union including the possibility of holding of the next round of the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS). The two sides agreed to maintain contacts for taking forward the discussions on holding the IAFS. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. The discussions also covered various aspects of India’s relations with Africa including trade, investment, development partnership programs, capacity building and training.

During the visit, Secretary (ER) also called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Amb. Tesfaye Yilma to discuss various developments in India-Ethiopia bilateral relations, including political exchanges, development cooperation, training and capacity building.

Secretary (ER) also addressed a gathering of Indian Business Community organized by the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa. Over 100 business persons attended the event.