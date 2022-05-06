Damaged Power Tower in Village Hijhari of Satna District Repaired Expeditiously Energy Minister Encouraged the Power Employees by Reaching the Spot

New Delhi : The tower number 109 of 132 KV collapsed due to storm on May 4 at 2 pm in village Hijhari tehsil Majhgawan near Chithara in Satna district. Due to this the supply of Chitrakoot, Majhgawan, Baroda, Kothi, Barhna feeder and Indian Railways was affected. The employees of the Electricity Department worked day and night and started the supply on May 5 at 10 in the morning.

Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar visited the damaged tower site at around one o’clock in the night, 12-13 km away from the main road and walking in the forest where the vehicle could not go and encouraged the officials and employees of the Electricity Department working there and also supervised the work. After discussing with MD Transmission, he directed to prepare an action plan so that such incidents do not happen in future.