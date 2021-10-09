Dalmia Cement’s unique initiatives for socio-economic economic development of local women

Rajgangpur: One of India’s pioneering homegrown cement companies Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has been focusing its concerted efforts to secure life and livelihood of people living in the peripheral villages of Lanjiberna Mines and RGP Cement plant through various CSR interventions.

The Rajgangpur Unit of the Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, as part of its CSR initiatives, has taken measures for empowering the communities socially and economically by developing sustainable livelihood programmes in their surroundings.

As part of this initiative, the plant has formed a 10-member spice production group named “Maha Lakshmi SHG” with the support of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team at Lanjibarna-1 village. All the members of the SHG are women and they belong to Lanjibarna-1 village.

After receiving training support, the group has started production of spices like cumin powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, curry powder etc. to supply to Dalmia Guest House, Rajgangpur every month. The group has received an annual order worth Rs 1.45 lakh to supply 5 quintals of spices to the Guest House every year. The SHP group also plans to sell its products in the local market at reasonable prices to increase its sales volume and earnings.

Similarly, three Self Help Groups from Gyanpali and Gundipara villages have been tied up with the cement plant to supply plates and bowls made of sal leaves every month, to Rajgangpur Guest House of DCBL.

With technical support from the CSR wing of the Rajgangpur Cement Plant of DCBL, members of 5 SHGs from Lanjibarna, Katang and Dhaurada villages have started growing mushrooms.

The members of Lanjiberna-based Jagriti SHG are enhancing their income by supplying “Arisha Peetha”, a local delicacy, to Dalmia Guest House.

A rural artisan of Tarkera village has tied up with the cement plant to supply various terracotta items on regular basis, thus promoting his craft items in the area and increasing his income.

This apart, DCBL has been supporting and encouraging local farmers and women members of SHGs to take up pisciculture, floriculture, organic vegetable farming etc.; and providing proper market linkage support, thus bringing a positive change in their lives and livelihoods.

The DCBL cement plant has opened a Sales Counter at Konark Plaza located in its residential township where SHG women are selling their products at reasonable prices to garner maximum benefit.

Speaking about the unique initiatives, DCBL’s Rajgangpur Unit Head Chetan Shrivastav said, “Dalmia Cement aims to be a good corporate citizen by improving the quality of life and building capacities of the local communities. Through these initiatives, the women of the peripheral villages will be benefited financially. And with the uplift of the socio-economic status of women, the peripheral villages will also witness development.”

“The Company will start many more such welfare programmes through its CSR wing,” he added.

