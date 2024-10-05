Dalmia Cement Felicitates Specially Abled Cricket sensation from Rajgangpur

Rajgangpur : Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. (DCBL), one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, is proud to felicitate Mr. Abhishek Shukla, a young cricket sensation and employee of Dalmia Cement, for his remarkable achievements and selection in the Odisha Cricket Squad by the Odisha Cricket Association for Physically Challenged. Abhishek, who hails from Rajganpur was born with an amputated left hand and has overcome his disability through sheer determination and passion for the sport. Over the years, he has represented India in multiple international tournaments, including the India vs Bangladesh Disabled Cricket Series, where he earned the Best Bowler award. His achievements have been further recognized by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), a BCCI-supported body. Abhishek Shukla is all set to represent Odisha in the upcoming National Cricket Tournament to be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from 15th – 26th October 2024.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Mr. Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head, Rajgangpur, felicitated Abhishek with a cheque for INR 35,000 in the presence of Dr. Niladri Bhushan Parhi, Deputy Executive Director, DCBL, Unit HR Head, and the team from R&R.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head, Rajgangpur, said, “Abhishek’s journey of perseverance, passion and triumph is truly inspiring. We at Dalmia Bharat are immensely proud to support and celebrate his achievements as he continues to shine on the national stage. His story embodies the spirit of resilience that resonates deeply with our values. We wish him all the very best for his upcoming National Cricket Tournament to be held at Jaipur. ”

Abhishek’s cricketing career began 16 years ago with club matches in Rajgangpur, progressing to state-level matches in Odisha. His national and international accomplishments, including playing for India in the Physical Disability World Cricket Series, highlight his unwavering commitment to the sport.