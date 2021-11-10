Dalmia Cement distributes test papers to students

Bhubaneswar: The CSR wing of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has started distributing preparatory test papers among the students of Class X. Under this initiative, the company aims to reach out to around 600 students in the coming days. Owing to the pandemic, students have faced lot of disruption in the studies in the past 2 years with classroom teaching switching to online mode. Keeping it in view and in an attempt to support the Class X students in their preparation for the upcoming board examinations, the company has taken up such initiative. Mr. Chetan Srivastav, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Rajgangpur distributed sample test papers to the students of Kesharmal High School. He greeted the Class X students wished for their bright future. Mr. Srivastav also asked questions related to sports and general knowledge to the students and was glad on receiving correct answers from the students. He also praised the teachers of the school including the Headmistress.

