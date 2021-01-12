Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. pledges support to HRH Prince Charles’ global sustainable recovery plan ‘Terra Carta’

Mumbai: In an endeavour to participate in building future of industry and future of economy through focus on Nature, People and Planet, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., a leading Indian cement major and subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited has pledged support to His Royal Highness, Prince Charles, for the newly launched green initiative Terra Carta –a sustainable roadmap to 2030 for businesses to move towards an ambitious and sustainable future. The Terra Carta will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation, and resources of the private sector.

The Terra Carta is based on a series of recommendations developed by a coalition of global business leaders in almost every sector. Together, a charter of ambitious, but practical action aimed at building a truly sustainable future has been developed that addresses the global climate and biodiversity crises. The Terra Carta outlines ten areas for action and comprises nearly 100 actions for businesses to build a truly sustainable future. It will serve as the guiding mandate for the Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) which will catalyse, showcase and celebrate progress along the way and over the next ten years. It will be further updated annually by the SMI to reflect the rapid pace of change and continuous progress being achieved around the world.

Speaking on being part of the initiative, Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, “We are proud to be a part of “Terra Carta” as we broadly have the same approach to that of Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). We have been practicing and evangelising sustainable development and it has always been a way of life at Dalmia. We are globally ranked No 1 by CDP on business readiness for a low carbon economy transition. Our vast expertise and conscientious choices have enabled us to align our vision with the global metrics and standards such as Sustainable Development Goals and further on, we see ourselves becoming carbon negative cement group by 2040.”

“The future of Industry and economy is well vested in the future of nature, people, and the planet. The onset of Covid-19 made it amply clear that the economy and industry form an integral bond with ecosystem services provided by nature. At Dalmia Bharat, we believe that we owe it to our children to leave behind a better planet than what we inherited. This enabled us to redesign a carbon negative and nature positive future.” added Mr. Singhi.

As a company, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., has always been committed to the environment and consistently focused on sustainable practices. Over the years, DCBL has evolved as a powerful and distinct brand that commands respect as an environmentally responsible business group that follows the business philosophy of ‘Clean & Green is Profitable and Sustainable’ to create positive environmental and social impacts. The group is more than five times water positive and is the first cement company in the world to join both EP100 and RE100. By replacing conventional fuels and raw materials with alternative solutions, DCBL continues to expand its overall renewable energy portfolio. Its blended cement portfolio and continued investment in low carbon technology reduce any adverse impact on the planet.

